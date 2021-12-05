Registration going on for 1st National Business Olympiad in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 04:22 pm

Related News

Registration going on for 1st National Business Olympiad in Chattogram

Students from class IX to honours 2nd year can participate in the event

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 04:22 pm
Registration going on for 1st National Business Olympiad in Chattogram

The Business Club of Chattogram Cantonment Public College is organising the first edition of National Business Olympiad for students. The initiative is aimed at creating an environment to enhance students' business knowledge in a competitive way.

Students from class IX to honours 2nd year can participate in the event, said the organisers.

Nasir Uddin, organising director of the Business Olympiad, told The Business Standard, "The participants are divided into three categories – secondary level (class IX to SSC examinees), higher secondary level (class XI to HSC examinees) and honours level (1st year and 2nd year)."

He further said that the participants have to register through a Google form and participate in the qualifying round. "Online registration started on 30 November and will continue till 15 December. The qualifying test would be taken on the Google form on 25 December. The final round will be held on 15 January, 2022 in the auditorium of Chattogram Cantonment Public College."

The registration link of the event is – https://forms.gle/ZihjYBWgYhZK8EB27, he added.

Redoanul Islam Chowdhury Rejon, president of Chattogram Cantonment Public College Business Club, said, "The goal of the olympiad is to create an environment where students can enhance their business knowledge and have the opportunities to think outside of the textbook curriculum. They will be able to acquire knowledge about the corporate world and entrepreneurship."

The olympiad is sponsored by Chattogram Cantonment Public College (CCPC) and Global Philanthropic Planet (GPP) Foundation, Barcode Restaurant Group, Madhuban Bread and Biscuit Industries Limited. The Business Standard and DhakaPost.com are the media partners of the event.

The winners of the competition would get prize money, certificates, crests, T-shirts etc.

Top News

business / Competition / barcode

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

4h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

8h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

3h | Videos
Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

3h | Videos
Beauty Standards Around the World

Beauty Standards Around the World

3h | Videos
Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21