Registration going on for 1st National Business Olympiad in Chattogram

The Business Club of Chattogram Cantonment Public College is organising the first edition of National Business Olympiad for students. The initiative is aimed at creating an environment to enhance students' business knowledge in a competitive way.

Students from class IX to honours 2nd year can participate in the event, said the organisers.

Nasir Uddin, organising director of the Business Olympiad, told The Business Standard, "The participants are divided into three categories – secondary level (class IX to SSC examinees), higher secondary level (class XI to HSC examinees) and honours level (1st year and 2nd year)."

He further said that the participants have to register through a Google form and participate in the qualifying round. "Online registration started on 30 November and will continue till 15 December. The qualifying test would be taken on the Google form on 25 December. The final round will be held on 15 January, 2022 in the auditorium of Chattogram Cantonment Public College."

The registration link of the event is – https://forms.gle/ZihjYBWgYhZK8EB27, he added.

Redoanul Islam Chowdhury Rejon, president of Chattogram Cantonment Public College Business Club, said, "The goal of the olympiad is to create an environment where students can enhance their business knowledge and have the opportunities to think outside of the textbook curriculum. They will be able to acquire knowledge about the corporate world and entrepreneurship."

The olympiad is sponsored by Chattogram Cantonment Public College (CCPC) and Global Philanthropic Planet (GPP) Foundation, Barcode Restaurant Group, Madhuban Bread and Biscuit Industries Limited. The Business Standard and DhakaPost.com are the media partners of the event.

The winners of the competition would get prize money, certificates, crests, T-shirts etc.