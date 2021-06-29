Brac, Bangla Trac sign MoU to promote app for aspiring expatriates

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 05:30 pm

Brac will work to promote an app recently developed to digitally facilitate the process of migration for those aspiring to go abroad for work. 

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and private concern Bangla Trac Group have launched this mobile app "Ami Probashi" to make overseas employment related services easier. 

Brac Migration programme and Bangla Trac signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure that the app makes a vast reach among aspiring migrants to procure correct information about the different steps of migration procedures, reads a press release.

Brac executive director Asif Saleh and Bangla Trac director Namir Ahmad signed the agreement on behalf of the respective parties today. 

Key account manager of Bangla Trac Sharif Uddin Ahmed, Brac's senior director KAM Morshed and head of  Brac's migration programme Shariful Hasan were present at the signing ceremony, among others.

Expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmad on 8 May inaugurated the app Ami Probashi. Any Bangladeshi interested in going abroad can avail the services offered by the app through registration using his/her mobile number or email address. 

Through the 'Ami Probashi' app, people wishing to pursue a job abroad can easily get information on online applications, search for relevant jobs, connect to government-approved recruiting agents, get a list of passport offices and medical centers, stages of immigration process, and country-wise regulations. BRAC will engage itself to inform aspiring migrants about the mobile app, taking it to the marginalised communities.

At the signing ceremony, Asif Saleh said migrant workers face different forms of harassment due to lack of authentic information. They get cheated in many ways. "We are working long to make aspiring migrants aware and skilled. They will get authentic information using this app. BRAC will work so that migrant workers can make proper use of this app and access services."
 
Bangla Trac director Namir Ahmad said, 'Ami Probashi' is an initiative of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment to digitise the full system of the migration process. "This app contains information on all the steps associated with going abroad legally. Users can scan and store necessary important documents including copies of their passports, job approval letters and National Identity Card in the app. The app also offers a list of detailed information and email addresses of the contact persons in different countries in case someone faces a problem abroad. We are expecting to make the app functional through Brac."

