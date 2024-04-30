AIUB CS Fest 2024 held at AIUB

The AIUB Computer Club (ACC), in collaboration with the Computer Science Department and the Office of Student Affairs of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), presented "AIUB CS Fest 2024," which was organized at AIUB from April 25th to April 28th, 2024.

Promoting competition, innovation, technological advancement, and creativity among students is the main objective of AIUB CS Fest 2024. AIUB CS Fest 2024 has been organized in continuation of previous years with the addition of some new competitions alongside the old ones. Twelve different competitions—App Showcase, Programming Competition, Science Project Showcase, Poster Presentation/Idea Prototype, ICT Olympiad, Networking Competition, Logo Design Competition, Story Writing Competition, Art Competition, Mathematics Competition, Robot Soccer, and Drone Race Competition—were held. Around 2000 students from various schools and colleges, and approximately 3000 students from AIUB participated in CS Fest 2024.

Mr. Ishtiaque Abedin, Founder Member and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, was present as the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony. Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Former Secretary of the ICT Department, Former Managing Director of Hi-Tech Park, and CEO of the Research and Innovation Centre at FBCCI, and Mrs. Nadia Anwar, Founder Member and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AIUB, were present as Special Guests.

On April 28th, Mr. Md. Mostafa Kamal, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology, was present as the Chief Guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony, and Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB, was present as a Special Guest. They handed over certificates and crests to the winning students as judged by the judges. AIUB Registrar, Proctor, Deans, Directors, Department Heads, Senior Officers, representatives of other related institutions, and students were present at the occasion. AIUB CS Fest 2024 was sponsored by Brain Station 23 and Therap (BD) Limited.