Agrani Exchange House Singapore holds 32nd board meeting 

Corporates

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 05:08 pm

Agrani Exchange House Singapore holds 32nd board meeting 

The 32nd board meeting of Agrani Exchange House Singapore was held on Wednesday virtually. 

Bank Chairman Dr Zayed Bakht, MD and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, Rubana Parveen, Deputy General Manager, Foreign Remittance Division and Abu Suja Md Shariful Islam from Bangladesh and CEO and Director, Agrani Exchange House (Singapore), Chui Pei Singh and Company Secretary Yang Ching Chao, Auditor, Yang & Co were connected from Singapore. 

The meeting discussed the issue of raising more remittances in a legal way and authorities gave guidance on various issues related to the bank, said a press release. 
 

Agrani Exchange House

