Agrani Exchange House hosts special meeting with Bangladeshi expats in Singapore

Agrani Exchange House Singapore organised a special meeting titled "Meet the Remitters" in honour of expatriate remitters in Singapore as part of the International Migrants Day celebration.

The event was hosted at Towas South Dormitory on the Seaside on 20 December, said a press release.

Agrani Bank Limited Chairman Dr Zayed Bakht, Agrani Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Mo Murshedul Kabir, Agrani Exchange House Pvt Ltd CEO and Director Abu Suja Mohammad Shariful Islam and Operations Manager Neshar Ahmed Mishuk were present on the occasion.

In the event, Dr Zayed Bakht encouraged the expatriates to send remittances legally by mentioning that the country and their families are economically prosperous if remittances are sent legally.

Besides, he called on expatriate customers to have confidence in the banking system.

