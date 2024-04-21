Munir Chowdhury urges young engineers to prioritise greenery in building construction

Mohammad Munir Chowdhury, the director general of National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST), has called upon young engineers for incorporating greenery and hollow brick technology around buildings during the construction phase to ensure eco-friendly urbanisation.

The director general made the call while addressing a 25-member team of young engineers from the Department of Education Engineering who visited the Science Museum on Saturday (20 April), reads a press release.

"The intellect and skills of engineers are an invaluable resource, and it is now time to apply them properly. We must move away from traditional development concepts. Engineers should not only focus on building construction but also ensure that buildings are sustainable and environmentally friendly," Munir Chowdhury said.

"They must ensure afforestation and water management to save cities from heat stress. They must also free themselves from the clutches of bribery, corruption, and commissions and be inspired by the ideals of honest living. They must step out of the circle of personal gain or self-interest.

"Money earned through unethical means brings misery to personal, family, and social life," he added.