Govt mulling suggestion to reopen shut e-commerce sites: Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government is mulling how logical are the recommendations to reopen shut e-commerce companies again to minimise the losses of customers.

The minister made the remark while replying to questions from journalists at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday.

"Many customers incurred losses due to the closure of some e-commerce companies. Now, many are saying that if the closed companies are allowed to continue their business under strict observation of the government, they could have covered some of the losses. We are thinking about how logical these suggestions are," Tipu Munshi said.

Responding to a question about what will be the fate of the customers as the owners of Evaly and e-Orange are now in jail, he said, "There is no point in putting someone in jail. It will not be of any use. So the ministry is trying to see if something can be done."

The minister mentioned that there are around 30,000 e-commerce companies in the country and among them only 8-10 e-commerce companies are doing controversial business.

"The whole sector cannot be harmed for these 8-10 companies… Customers have learned a good lesson and there is a new law. Advance payments will be disbursed only after the products are delivered," he added.

He said the government is working on all the issues, including Jubok and Destiny.

Customers have to be aware that they are not be tempted to buy a product at Tk1 when it is worth Tk2, he said.