Govt mulling suggestion to reopen shut e-commerce sites: Minister

Economy

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:32 pm

Related News

Govt mulling suggestion to reopen shut e-commerce sites: Minister

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:32 pm
File Photo of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi
File Photo of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government is mulling how logical are the recommendations to reopen shut e-commerce companies again to minimise the losses of customers.

The minister made the remark while replying to questions from journalists at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday.

"Many customers incurred losses due to the closure of some e-commerce companies. Now, many are saying that if the closed companies are allowed to continue their business under strict observation of the government, they could have covered some of the losses. We are thinking about how logical these suggestions are," Tipu Munshi said.

Control urge to buy products at low price from e-commerce platforms: Minister

Responding to a question about what will be the fate of the customers as the owners of Evaly and e-Orange are now in jail, he said, "There is no point in putting someone in jail. It will not be of any use. So the ministry is trying to see if something can be done."

The minister mentioned that there are around 30,000 e-commerce companies in the country and among them only 8-10 e-commerce companies are doing controversial business.

"The whole sector cannot be harmed for these 8-10 companies… Customers have learned a good lesson and there is a new law. Advance payments will be disbursed only after the products are delivered," he added.

He said the government is working on all the issues, including Jubok and Destiny.

Customers have to be aware that they are not be tempted to buy a product at Tk1 when it is worth Tk2, he said.

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / e-commerce sites / Bangladesh e-commerce

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

21h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly