BGMEA sets $100 billion apparel export target for 2030

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has set a target of $100 billion for apparel export to be achieved by 2030.

The sector will create employment directly for 6 million people for producing apparel worth $100 billion in the year 2030, announced BGMEA during an event at Westin Dhaka on Tuesday (4 July).

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin, MP, was the chief guest at the event.

During the occasion BGMEA also unveiled its new logo, which has nine dots that represent its legacy of people, inclusivity, transparency, infrastructure, innovation, circularity, global network, brand and environment.

In FY2022, for the first time, Bangladesh's export earnings crossed $52.08 billion, while apparel shipments alone accounted for more than 81% (or $43.34 billion), according to sources at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

