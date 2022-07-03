Export earnings hit record high $52.08B in FY22

For the first time, Bangladesh's export earnings crossed $52.08 billion in 2021-22 fiscal year, thanks to a record shipment by the readymade garments sector.

This year's earnings from goods export reached $8.58 billion, which is more than the target, according to the provisional data of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released on Sunday.

Bangladesh's export earnings have almost reached its export target amounting to $43.5 billion set for FY22 in 10 months.

AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman of EPB, told TBS, if they take $8 billion worth of services exports into account, the exports will reach $60 billion at the end of this fiscal year.

He also mentioned that the exports will continue to grow until next October.

In June, the exports clocked the $4.90 billion mark for the highest in a single month in last fiscal year, and June growth is over 37% year-on-year.

In July-June, the country apparel shipment alone accounts for more than 81% worth $43.34 billion, according to sources at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).