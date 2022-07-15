Prices of most essentials down after Eid

File photo. Prices of onions, lentils, broiler chickens, eggs and vegetables have also gone up in the past few weeks. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Prices of daily commodities have gone down in the capital's kitchen markets after Eid-ul-Azha.

The rice market, however, remains unchanged.

The prices of most vegetables have decreased, but the green chilli. The price almost doubled to Tk200 per kg.

Prices of all fish have gone down by Tk50 to Tk150 per kg. Eggs and broiler chickens' prices also saw a slight decline due to low sales.

An ample supply of vegetables and fish was observed amid low consumer turnout at the markets in Mirpur, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Farmgate, and Kawran Bazar on Friday.

According to traders, as supply is adequate, a majority of vegetable items are selling lower than their regular prices. Pointed gourd, okra, long beans, spiny gourd, snake gourd, sponge gourd, papaya and other verities are selling at a rate of Tk30-50 per kg.

Prices of raw salad ingredients have also decreased by almost half after Eid. Good quality tomatoes were selling for Tk100-150 per kg yesterday, which was Tk200-240 before Eid. Tomato prices had gone up to Tk300 a month ago due to a halt in imports.

Cucumber was selling at Tk40-60 per kg, which was Tk80-100 before Eid. Carrots are selling for Tk120-150. A dozen lemons are selling for Tk20-50 depending on the size. Coriander leaves are selling at Tk150-200 per kg.

Eggplant was selling for Tk50-60 per kg on Friday, down from Tk100 before Eid. Green chillies were selling for Tk150-200 per kg depending on quality.

Jibon Ahmed, a vegetable seller at Agarogain Taltala market, told The Business Standard that consumers' rush has not yet increased after Eid. The prices will start to jump once the city-dwellers return from holidays.

"There is a shortage in supply of green chillies in the market, as the cooking staple was widely used in almost all Eid delicacies. Apart from this, green chilli farm fields have been destroyed in many parts of the country due to flood, hence the price hike," he said.

Meanwhile, the price of onion has decreased by Tk5 per kg, but the price of potato has increased. Local variety onion is selling at Tk45-50 per kg, and the Indian variety is selling at Tk35-40 per kg. Potatoes are being sold at Tk35-40 per kg.

Md Mustafa, a vegetable trader in Karwan Bazar, told TBS that the price of potatoes went up last month, but the onion prices fell as Indian onion is being imported now.

There is a sufficient supply of rice in the market but prices have remained unchanged for one and a half months, traders said. Coarse rice is selling for Tk46 per kg, Atash Balam variety at Tk54, and Miniket at Tk66 per kg in the retail market.

Fazlul Haque of Barisal Rice House in Kawran Bazar told TBS that rice sale has dropped in the last few days and traders are spending idle time in shops. The price should have come down a little but did not.

The fish market is witnessing a slump after Eid as people are busy consuming more meat than fish. Large-size carp fish is selling for Tk350, down from Tk450, per kg. Hilsa (medium) price has decreased from Tk850 to Tk700 per kg.

Md Masud, a fish seller in Karwan Bazar, told TBS that the market has an ample supply of fish but very few buyers.

A dozen of eggs are selling for Tk110, down by Tk10, in the market. Broiler chickens are selling for Tk160 per kg, and Pakistani cock chickens for Tk260 per kg.

Suman, the owner of Bhai Bhai Chicken in Karwan Bazar, told TBS that the price of chicken has decreased by Tk10 per kg amid low demand. But the prices are likely to increase next week.