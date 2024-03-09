How beef at Tk600 will be possible

Highlights:

Govt to cover Tk10,000/daily operational cost

BDFA to acquire cattle at reduced price from farmers

Dressed broiler chicken price set at Tk250

Beef, chicken, mutton, milk and eggs will be sold in vans at 25 spots

Beef solely sold at Tk650 per kg at 5 more spots

Many may frown and say no, it won't be possible to sell beef at Tk600 per kg when it is selling for upto Tk800 in market. The government, notwithstanding, takes it upon itself to make it happen.

It is through the cooperation between the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA) and cattle farmers across the country that the plan will play out.

For example, the association has already secured 10 cows from Faridpur farmers while farmers from other parts of the country will also be encouraged to supply cattle to the association, which will manage the marketing of the meat, the association sources said.

The government will oversee the sales of beef at Tk600 per kg along with mutton, chicken and dairy products at 25 designated spots in the capital throughout Ramadan. Beef will also be available at five more spots for Tk650 per kg during this time.

The initiative comes in response to the current market price of beef, ranging from Tk750 to Tk800 per kg in Dhaka with the possibility of a further hike during Ramadan.

BDFA President Md Imran Hossain told TBS that the farm-level cattle prices remain stable, similar to December-January when beef sold at Tk650 per kg. He highlighted the current market price as unjustified.

Imran said, "Farmers are willing to cooperate by offering cows at a slightly reduced price. For example, they will sell a cow for Tk155,000 compared to the usual Tk160,000. It can be called a cooperative effort for fair market price."

To facilitate the sales, two distribution methods will be employed across 30 designated spots. Twenty-five mobile vans will sell beef, chicken, mutton, milk, and eggs. Additionally, five designated market locations will sell beef solely.

The government will cover the daily operational costs to facilitate these sales. Vehicle rental, including drivers' wages, will cost around Tk10,000 daily per van.

Farmers will supply the products and receive payment after sales. The farmers will also pay labour wages of Tk1,500 per person a day for two salespersons at each vehicle.

Department of Livestock Services Director (Extension) Md Shahinur Alam stated the collaborative nature of the programme, "We will manage and pay for the mobile vans used for product distribution while farmers will supply the products. This ensures fair pricing for consumers."

The initiative is set to kick off on 10 March, with beef-only sales starting at five designated locations on the first day of Ramadan. The sales will be monitored by government officials regularly.

Each mobile van will sell 100 kg of beef, 50 kg of dressed chicken, 10 kg of mutton, 4,000 eggs, and 200 litres of milk daily.

Prices are set at Tk600 for beef, Tk250 for chicken, Tk110 per dozen eggs, Tk900 per kg of mutton, and Tk80 per litre of milk. Chicken price was initially announced at Tk280 but later reduced to Tk250.

BDFA struggles to secure 5 fixed spots

While the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock initially proposed 10 spots, the BDFA opted to sell beef solely at 5 locations. However, the association is facing challenges in finalising designated locations.

This delay coincides with the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation being abroad after assigning the task to senior officials.

BDFA President Imran Hossain stated, "The officials who have been instructed to provide three spots free of charge in markets under the city corporation are requesting payment for the other two."

Efforts to secure locations in Dhaka South have also been unsuccessful. "Despite contacting the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, we have not received any instructions from the South City mayor," said Imran.

Given the situation, the BDFA is exploring alternative options. They are currently contacting local councillors to finalise spots within their areas. However, securing all five locations remains a work in progress.