Prime Bank to make payroll tax using eTDS system

Banking

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 08:40 pm

Prime Bank is all set to use the electronic Tax Deduction at Source (eTDS) system arranged by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). 

This system allows users to get the TDS certificate, monthly report, and the withholding tax return immediately along with a challan.

By integrating data sharing with the eReturn system, users will be able to get all types of tax deduction information such as salary payments and many more, reads a press release.

Mohammad Jahid Hasan, commissioner of Taxes; Md Nururzzaman Khan, additional commissioner of Taxes; Ariful Hoque, deputy commissioner of Tax; and Kazi Mohammad Ziaul Haque, senior system analyst from NBR along with Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, DMD at transaction banking; Mohammad NurNobi, EVP, FAD; Mohammad Farhan Adel, SVP, Transaction Banking from Prime Bank were present in the event.

Commenting on this agreement, Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, DMD, Transaction Banking said, "Prime Bank is always on the lookout to expand to new avenues of this digital era. By initiating tax deduction services at source, our corporate customers will be able to digitize their tax return process.

Prime Bank

