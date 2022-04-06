Movable assets now allowed as collateral for bank loans

Banking

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 07:51 pm

Related News

Movable assets now allowed as collateral for bank loans

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 07:51 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Vehicles, machinery, furniture, electronic appliances, software, agricultural products, minerals, processed fish, and livestock – values of which can be calculated, considered as movables in banking parlance, and which were not accepted as security for loans, can now be furnished as collateral.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of the Secured Transactions (Movable Property) Act, which will help small and medium entrepreneurs and those engaged in self-employment – who do not have enough immovable property – to provide as securities against credit facilities.

Currently, only immovable property such as buildings and land are accepted as collateral against bank loans. In some cases, banks also disburse loans against savings certificates and deposit pension schemes, but those are not applied to business loans.

"Now, one can secure a bank loan by keeping their movable assets – vehicles, jewelries, etc – as collateral," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told the media after the meeting yesterday.

The list of such movable assets also includes raw materials for export products, work orders, precious metals such as gold, certificates of deposits in banks and financial institutions, medicinal plants, and fruit-bearing trees.

Raw materials for making export products with proper documents as proof can be used as collateral for bank loans. Gold, silver, and other precious metals with certificates from any recognised authority on their weight and purity could also be furnished as collateral.

A well-known company's share certificate and documents of patent or intellectual property rights can be put as collateral as well.

Meanwhile, the cabinet secretary said work on the Padma Bridge project has been hampered because of the Russia-Ukraine war as the government now cannot import the necessary materials from many European countries.

"We are trying to bring all the equipment soon. We also hope that we can open the Padma Bridge before the scheduled time," he added.
 
Welfare trust for government primary teachers

The cabinet yesterday approved the draft of the Government Primary School Teachers Welfare Trust Law.

According to the draft, a 21-member committee headed by the director-general of the Department of Primary Education will form a fund to collect a certain amount of money from the teachers.

The children of the teachers will get money from the trust if any teacher dies before completing their job tenure. Even the teachers' families will be provided skill training by the trust.

The teachers and their family members will also get financial support from the trust if they become sick.

National Employment Policy

The Cabinet also approved the draft National Employment Policy with a view to building skilled manpower to face the fourth industrial revolution.

"We are planning to re-skill at least 56 lakh people by next 3 or 4 years as the existing education system cannot produce skilled manpower capable of facing the future challenges," the cabinet secretary said.

Top News

Movable Assets / Bank Loan / cabinet approval

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

9h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

10h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

21m | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

46m | Videos
Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

4h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma