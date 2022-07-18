EBL launches co-branded credit card with JBCCI

Banking

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 04:12 pm

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched a co-brand credit card with Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) in association with Visa. 

The co-brand credit card was jointly unveiled by Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar and Chief Representative of JICA Hayakawa Yuho on 17 July at the Head Office of the bank in presence of Kazunori Yamada, Representative of JETRO and Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), General Secretary and Director of JBCCI, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar said,"EBL is glad to be starting this co-brand programme with JBCCI. I believe the EBL-JBCCI Visa co-brand credit cards will successfully provide different stakeholders of JBCCI access into our smooth and hassle-free payment platform, which is not just a credit card facility ensuring seamless transactions locally and globally, but  also a comprehensive financial tool which comes with a number of value added services and benefits."

Thanking EBL for the co-brand card initiative, Hayakawa Yuho said, "Launching of this co-branded credit card between EBL and JBCCI is truly a symbolic achievement of greater Japan Bangladesh trade cooperation. I would like to express my gratitude to JBCCI for this initiative and thank EBL for showing continuous and strong interest in Japan and Japanese companies."

This co-brand credit card is available in signature and platinum variants for the members of JBCCI. In addition to regular features and benefits of EBL Credit Cards, the cardholders will also be able to enjoy special benefits and offers available for co-brand programmes from EBL.

JBCCI is devoted to serve the business community of Japan and Bangladesh at every step of promoting trade and investment for economic affluence with the valuable expertise of the members from different business fields from both the countries.

 Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director; M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail and SME Banking; Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services of EBL and other senior officials were present during the launching ceremony.

