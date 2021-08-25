EBL clarifies stand on negative cash flow

Banking

TBS Report 
25 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

EBL clarifies stand on negative cash flow

TBS Report 
25 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 10:16 pm
Eastern Bank Limited
Eastern Bank Limited

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has clarified its position on negative cash flow, in response to a report published in The Business Standard on 15 August 2021 under the headline "Banks show a high profit, but it's not real".

The EBL on Wednesday told reporters that ideally, the bank funds the assets (loan, advances, and investments) either by deposit or borrowing or shareholders' equity. In the first half of 2021, the asset growth was funded mostly by lower-cost borrowing. 

As "borrowing" is a component of "financing cash flow" (not operating cash flow), operating cash flow tends to be negative if loan growth is funded by borrowing instead of a deposit. 

The bank claims it's a common practice for banks to borrow funds from the money market when needed within their wholesale borrowing limit. 

The EBL also confessed that its net operating cash flow (consolidated) in the first six months of this year was negative by Tk8,827 crore despite having a positive cash flow of Tk187.3 crore from profit and loss items during this period.

The EBL observed the report published in TBS was based on the Bangladesh bank report and over the findings of banks financial statements. It also claimed that the central bank format (in the way the Bangladesh Bank takes report from banks) sometimes wouldn't show the actual reflection of the bank balance sheet. 

Earlier, Eastern Bank, one of the top-performing banks in the country, experienced a 55% profit growth in the first half of the current year, although it has been running with negative cash flow.

In the first six months of this year, 10 out of the listed 30 banks suffered a negative cash flow of Tk4,900 crore.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

7h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

7h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding