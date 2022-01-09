EBL, Chartered Life Insurance signs agreement

Chartered Life Insurance Company customers will enjoy Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) preferential banking services across the country.

The insurance holders/customers of the company can avail co-brand debit card facilities as well, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and SM Ziaul Hoque FLMI, Chief Executive Officer of Chartered Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Business, Retd Maj Md Abdus Salam, Head of Cash Management, Istiak Ahmed, Head of Payroll Banking, Nahid Farzana, Head of Card Business of EBL and Mohammed Amdad Ullah, Deputy Managing Director and Monzur Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of Chartered Life Insurance were also present on the occasion.