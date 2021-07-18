Board meeting of Standard Bank held

Banking

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 08:59 pm

Chairman of the board of directors, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting

The 345th board meeting of Standard Bank Ltd held on 18 July 2021 through digital platform. 

Chairman of the board of directors, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, said a press release. 

It was attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-Haj Mohammad Yousuf Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Md. Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury. 

Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA also attended the meeting.

