Standard Bank holds 25th Annual General Meeting

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shari`ah based Standard Bank PLC. was held on Monday, 29 July 2024 at Police Convention Hall, Eskaton Garden Road, Ramna, Dhaka. Mr. Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, honorable Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting.

Vice Chairman Md. Manjur Alam, Directors Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, A K M Abdul Alim, Md. Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and A.K.M. Delwer Hussain FCMA, Chairman of the Shari`ah Supervisory Committee Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Managing Director & CEO (Acting) Mohammad Mohon Miah, Deputy Managing Director & COO Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Observers Saidur Rahman & Alamgir Kabir and a large number of shareholders, guests, well-wishers and external auditor of the Bank were present on the occasion. Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, Company Secretary (Acting) conducted the meeting.

Chairman Mr. Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presented the Annual Report 2023 of the Bank and Directors' Report. He congratulated the shareholders, guests and employees of the Bank and thanked for their active participation, commitment and contribution to the Bank. Managing Director & CEO (Acting) Mohammad Mohon Miah welcomed all the guests and participants at the beginning of the meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that the AGM approved all agenda including the balance sheet placed before the meeting and 5% dividend for the shareholders for the year 2023.