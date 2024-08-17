Standard Bank Learning Center organises training on 'understanding UCP & ISBP'

Corporates

Standard Bank Learning Center organises training on &#039;understanding UCP &amp; ISBP&#039;

Shari'ah-Based Standard Bank Learning Center organised a day-long training on  'Understanding UCP & ISBP' for the Foreign Trade Officials of the bank on 17 August. 

Mohammad Mohon Miah, managing director & CEO (acting) of the bank inaugurated the training as chief guest while Md Siddiqur Rahman deputy managing director & COO was present as special guest, reads a press release. 

Md Mosharrof Hossain, SEVP & chief remittance officer; Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, EVP & CFO; Masud Hasan, VP & head of HRD; Syed Monsoon Ali, VP & in charge, SBLC and Md Hasibul Hasan, SAVP & in-charge, International Division of Standard Bank were also present at the moment.

Standard Bank

