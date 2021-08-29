BKB Holds Branch Manager’s Conference

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) has organised a two day-long "Branch Manager's Conference 2021-22" on virtual platform at its Head Office.

All General managers of divisional Offices, Divisional & Regional Audit Officers, Chief Regional & Regional Managers, and Branch Managers were virtually attended the conference.

The Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank Shirin Akhter delivered her speech as the chief guest in the conference.

She reviewed all business achievements for the FY 2020-2021 and discussed on the strategy for doing better in all indicators for the FY 2021-22.

Md. Azizul Bari, the General Manager of Planning & Operation Division presided over the conference where Md. Didarul Islam Mozumder, the General Manager of International & Accounts Division was present as special guest. Besides this, all executives of Head Office were also present there.