BKB signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) signed a MoU with the National Pension Authority under the Finance Division , Ministry of Finance, the People's Republic of Bangladesh on July 03, 2024 at the Finance Secretary's conference room.

The Finance Secretary Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder was present in the event as chief guest, reads a press release.

The Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md. Shawkat Ali Khan and the Executive Chairman of National Pension Authority Mr. Kabirul Ezdani Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Through this signed MoU, government declared universal pension scheme accounts will be operated in all branches of the bank.