BB increases foreign currency deposit rate for non-residents

Banking

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

BB increases foreign currency deposit rate for non-residents

For the first time, the central bank has set the interest rate ceiling for non-resident foreign currency deposit accounts to bring uniformity

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:37 pm
BB increases foreign currency deposit rate for non-residents

The Bangladesh Bank for the first time has set the interest rate ceiling for non-resident foreign currency deposit (NFCD) accounts with a great increase, in a bid to boost the inflow of foreign currencies to the country.

From now on, the interest rate on 1 to 3-year term deposits of the NFCD account holders will be 2.25% plus the benchmark reference rate – which is currently 1.75% – while it will be 3.25% plus the benchmark reference rate on the 3 to 5-year term deposits.

The central bank on Monday issued a circular in this regard.

"To bring uniformity, it has been decided to set annual interest rate ceilings along with the benchmark reference rate in the relevant currency of deposits," the circular reads.

A reference rate is an interest rate benchmark used to set other interest rates. Prior to this policy, the Bangladesh Bank used to pay interests to the NFCD account holders as per Euro Currency Deposit Rate only.

Earlier on 17 July, the central bank allowed banks across the country to raise fresh deposits through NFDC accounts without any reference to the euro currency interest rate.

The development came as part of the central bank's move to increase dollar inflow amid the depleting forex reserves.

Due to the country's foreign exchange crisis, the price of the dollar is increasing uncontrollably. Now the banks of the country are not getting dollars below Tk100 for imports.

Businesspeople are also optimistic that the new move will help increase foreign currency deposits.

Economy / Top News

Deposit Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Winter is coming and Russia is inviting you north of the Wall

58m | Panorama
Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

9h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

9h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

38m | Videos
How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

1h | Videos
Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

3h | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT