Hiking deposit rate unfeasible for banks with lending cap in place

Analysis

Selim RF Hussain
15 January, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 11:27 pm

Related News

Hiking deposit rate unfeasible for banks with lending cap in place

Selim RF Hussain
15 January, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 11:27 pm
Selim RF Hussain. Illustration: TBS
Selim RF Hussain. Illustration: TBS

People may not benefit from the lifting of the deposit rate ceiling as the central bank is sticking with the 9% lending rate cap.

Banks may not hike the deposit rate as the cap on interest rate of loans remains.

The growth of deposits is much lower than that of credit. We now have to work to increase deposits. At the same time, work should be done to boost customers' confidence in the banking sector and inspire the expatriates to send remittances through legal channels.

Deposit interest rate floor has been removed. However, with the lending rate cap in place, it is not very feasible for banks to increase the deposit interest rate. Banks that are small in size and have low customer confidence are forced to pay high rates on deposits. 

In a developing country like ours, GDP growth has to be maintained and inflation has to be managed simultaneously. The central bank has tried to give importance to both these issues in the monetary policy. 

The new policy has not lifted the lending rate cap. On the other hand, a lot of money has been withdrawn from bank channels (deposited in central bank vaults), resulting in an automatic tightening of liquidity in the market. Again, the 3% interest rate hike on consumer loans is now official. However, the interest rate for loans in corporate, SME and other sectors has been kept at 9% as before. From this point of view, tighter liquidity is good for us.

I think the increase in repo rate now is a recognition of the higher rate in the market. There is now liquidity stress in the bank channel. It is a good move as it helps to control inflation. Central banks are trying to tighten liquidity.

Credit growth in our private sector has been below 14% in the first six months of the current fiscal. Of this again 3% has been created due to increase in foreign currency prices. So, 14% private sector growth in January-June monetary policy seems ambitious to me.

Banks are offering up to 8% interest on deposits. This is the main challenge as their margins have shrunk to negligible levels due to the high interest on deposits.

Many are questioning how the monetary policy will be implemented by keeping the interest rate cap. The central bank is trying to strengthen the banking sector by increasing the interest rate spread in refinance schemes in various sectors including SMEs.

However, it is difficult to make monetary policy effective by capping the lending rate.

Selim RF Hussain is the MD and CEO of Brac Bank and chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB)

Economy

Deposit Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

15h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

19h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

19h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

19h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

12h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

13h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

15h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC