9% deposit rate, 12% lending rate would be ideal

Economy

Monzur Hossain
15 January, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 11:29 pm

Related News

9% deposit rate, 12% lending rate would be ideal

The target of Bangladesh Bank is right, they have increased the credit growth slightly, but increasing the repo rate at the same time is somewhat contradictory

Monzur Hossain
15 January, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 11:29 pm
9% deposit rate, 12% lending rate would be ideal

The central bank has lifted the cap on bank deposits. It is good on one hand, but the central bank should have lifted the lending rate cap to control inflation, otherwise it would have been better if the deposit and loan rates of the banks were 9% and 12% respectively.

Some banks can take additional benefits due to no deposit rate floor. Consumer loan rates have gone up to 12% but interest rates on industrial loans or other loans remain the same. Those with higher industrial loans can lower the deposit rate below 6%. But banks with high consumer loans can offer deposit rate above 6%. In my view, the latest monetary policy is good and the central bank should review it from time to time.

The central bank has increased the policy rate but the liquidity management with the policy rate will not impact the credit growth. For credit growth, the lending rate should be increased and that can work to reduce inflation.

Raising the repo rate in the current liquidity crunch may be more counter-productive. Keeping the repo rate at the previous rate or reducing it a bit seems to be more reasonable amid the existing liquidity crisis in the market.

Confidence of depositors has decreased due to some loan irregularities of some banks coming to light. So it was natural to increase the liquidity supply and credit growth at this time. The target of Bangladesh Bank is right, they have increased the credit growth slightly, but increasing the repo rate at the same time is somewhat contradictory.

Adapting contractionary policy to control inflation will not be very effective in the case of Bangladesh. The lending rate is not changing. Liquidity crisis may worsen with increased repo rate. Through this, the message is – the monetary policy is made a bit more contractionary. The repo rate increase, which is not that much, may have been done due to pressure from the IMF.

Dr Monzur Hossain is Research Director at BIDS

Banking

repo rate / Deposit Rate / lending rate / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

15h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

19h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

19h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

19h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

12h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

13h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

15h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC