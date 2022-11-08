BB hikes interest rate on EDF loans from reserves to 4%

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has raised the interest rate on loans disbursed under the Export Development Fund (EDF) from the reserves by one percentage point, making the foreign currency even costlier to borrow.

With the rate hike, Authorized Dealers (Ads) will have to pay 2.50% interest to get the EDF loans while they will provide such loans to manufacturers and exporters at the interest of 4%.

The new rate will come into effect from 13 November, according to a notice issued by the central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Division on Tuesday (8 November).

Generally, the central bank increases the interest rate if it wants to check the money flow in the economy.

Keep reading...

Economists noted the hike in interest rate on EDF loans as a move to reduce debt load.

Earlier, AD banks used to borrow from the central bank at 1.50% interest rate and provide loans to customers at a 3% interest rate.

The Bangladesh Bank increased the interest rate for the second time in the last 4 months.

In a circular on 19 July, the interest rate at the customer level was increased to 3% from 2%.

Then the central bank increased the interest rate from 1% to 1.5% at the bank level.