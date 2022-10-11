$770m instant foreign currency transactions in first month

Banking

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

$770m instant foreign currency transactions in first month

Bankers said the use of automated system for transactions in foreign currencies is bringing a new horizon in the banking system

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:36 pm
U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Instant foreign currency transactions using the real-time gross settlement system inside the country stood at $770 million in the first month, September, as six foreign currencies, apart from local taka, were added to the automated transaction system. 

Although the Bangladesh Bank on 4 September allowed instant transactions in the US dollar, UK pound, euro, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan, a total of 20,553 transactions were made in two currencies – US dollar and euro – during the month, the central bank data said. 

Of them, individual-to-individual transactions were 909 while the rest were bank-to-bank, mostly between private banks. 

UCB Bank was the top performer in instant foreign currency transactions, followed by Eastern Bank, Exim Bank, Prime Bank and Dhaka Bank, it added. 

"Earlier, foreign currency transactions could be made through the foreign demand draft (FDD) system only, which used to take two days. In the real-time gross settlement system, foreign currency transactions can be made instantly. The cost per transaction also decreased to Tk100 from Tk500 earlier," a private bank treasury head, wishing to remain unnamed, said. 

He is hopeful that the instant foreign currency transaction will increase rapidly in the coming days. 

Talking to TBS, Bangladesh Bank officials said the new system facilitates the use of foreign currencies as banks can now use that on the same day of the transaction. Even an amount of foreign currency can be used by multiple banks on the same day if needed. 

The Bangladesh Bank as part of its digitalisation efforts launched the real-time gross settlement system for local currency in late 2015, with an aim to facilitate safe, secured and efficient interbank payment systems. Domestic foreign currency transactions were allowed last month. 

 "The faster foreign currency transactions are settled from one bank to another, the faster the banks will be able to meet their needs. It will bring momentum in the banking system." a private bank managing director told TBS.

"Many banks are making foreign currency transactions using both traditional and new methods. When all the banks will use the new system, more than five thousand transactions will be done every day," he added.

Economy / Top News

Foreign currency / transaction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

12h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

13h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

13h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

3h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

6h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

8h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro