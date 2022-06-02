BTMA requests Bangladesh Bank to increase EDF limit

Economy

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

BTMA requests Bangladesh Bank to increase EDF limit

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 10:22 pm
Spinning factory of Mother Textile. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Spinning factory of Mother Textile. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has requested the Bangladesh Bank to increase the Export Development Fund (EDF) limit to $40 million.

If it is not possible to increase the limit, the association has asked to consider extending the repayment period, reads an application, signed by BTMA Mohammad Ali Khokon, sent to the central bank governor on Thursday.

The EDF is a landmark initiative to increase and facilitate exports. However, due to the impact of the Covid-19 situation, the prices of raw materials such as green tamarind, fibre and dye-chemicals in the international market are now more than three times higher. As a result, the current EDF limit of $25 million cannot meet the demand, the application said.

Also, the existing 270 days to repay the loan is not sufficient. After the export of cotton yarn, it takes more time to complete the ancillary activities including its price, the letter added.

The association also said the EDF limit of most of the mills has already been exhausted or overdue. The normal operation of spinning mills will be hampered if the EDF limit is not increased to $40 million and the loan repayment deadline is not set at 360 days and extended to December 2023.

Top News

textile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

11h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

10h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

12h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

12h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 