Agrani Bank’s training on international trade payment ends

The 10-day virtual training programme "International Trade Payment and Financing" organised by the Agrani Bank Training Institute has concluded.

Agrani Bank Chairman Zaid Bakht attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Habibur Rahman Gazi was present as the special guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, Zaid Bakht said this course will make the trainees more proficient in the current competitive global trade.

"I hope you will take Agrani Bank forward by working diligently and consciously in your respective responsibilities," he added.

Highlighting the bank's success, the chairman also gave various instructions on enhancing its business.

Habibur Rahman highlighted the position of Agrani Bank in international trade and called upon the trainees to contribute more.

Director and Deputy General Manager of the Institute Supravha Saeed presided over the training course and thanked them.