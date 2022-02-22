Agrani Bank’s training on international trade payment ends

Banking

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:58 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank’s training on international trade payment ends

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:58 pm
Agrani Bank’s training on international trade payment ends

The 10-day virtual training programme "International Trade Payment and Financing" organised by the Agrani Bank Training Institute has concluded. 

Agrani Bank Chairman Zaid Bakht attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Habibur Rahman Gazi was present as the special guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, Zaid Bakht said this course will make the trainees more proficient in the current competitive global trade. 

"I hope you will take Agrani Bank forward by working diligently and consciously in your respective responsibilities," he added.

Highlighting the bank's success, the chairman also gave various instructions on enhancing its business.

Habibur Rahman highlighted the position of Agrani Bank in international trade and called upon the trainees to contribute more. 

Director and Deputy General Manager of the Institute Supravha Saeed presided over the training course and thanked them.

Agrani Bank Training Institute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

8h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

10h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

11h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

13m | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

2h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business