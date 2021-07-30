Agrani Bank holds discussion on ‘Artha Rin Adalat Ain, 2003’

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 08:40 pm

Agrani Bank holds discussion on ‘Artha Rin Adalat Ain, 2003’

The open discussion on Artha Rin Adalat Ain, 2003 (Money Loan Court Act, 2003) of Agrani Bank was held through a virtual platform on Friday.

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) organised the virtual discussion for their bankers to provide profound insights about the law of offering loans and its recovery, reads a press release.

Member of the board of directors of the bank Tanzina Ismail, Former Banker Dr Fazar Ali, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, and Legal Advisor Altaf Hossain were present as the observers of the discussion.

Deputy Managing Director Md Rafiqul Islam presided over the discussion while a total of 278 bankers participated in the discussion on Artha Rin Adalat Ain, 2003.

