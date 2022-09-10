Agrani Bank organises business review meeting

Agrani Bank has organised business review meeting at the bank training institute's conference room in the capital on Saturday.

Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited was present as the chief guest while Murshedul Kabir. Deputy Managing Director. Md. Anwarul Islam was present as a special guest in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Habibur Rahman Gazi, read a media release.

All Branch heads and managers of Agrani Bank Limited's corporate branch in Dhaka and branches under Dhaka Circle-1 attended the meeting.

