Bangladesh exports black seed oil for the first time to Australia

Economy

Abu Azad
27 November, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:24 pm

Related News

Bangladesh exports black seed oil for the first time to Australia

In 2020, the global market for this product exceeded $17.5 million

Abu Azad
27 November, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's export sector has opened a new door, with the first shipment of black seed oil from the country reaching Australia for the first time on Thursday.

People concerned said this is the first time black seed oil has been exported from Bangladesh.

The first shipment of 300kg black seed oil reached the port of Sydney, Sayed Munirul Haque, plant quarantine pathologist of Chattogram port, told The Business Standard.

He said, "Bangladesh currently exports readymade garments, ceramic products, medicines and leather goods to Australia. The country's export sector has entered a new era with the export of black seed oil."

"Delivering the first shipment of black seed oil was a challenge for us. Exporting goods to Australia is much more difficult than it is to Europe and the USA since Australia follows a strict quarantine policy to ensure the quality of products from abroad," he said.

He added, "As such, our black seed oil had to go through several tests at the Bangladesh Standards & Testing Institution (BSTI) and the Science Laboratory for the last three months."

Fitrah Private Limited, a Sydney based company, imported the products from Bangladesh. Omar Faruk, a Bangladeshi businessman living in Australia, initiated the export.

He said, "I was working on how to introduce Bangladeshi products in Australia. I saw that there is a huge demand for black seed oil here. Companies in this country import this product from India, Lebanon and Jordan. If black seed oil from Bangladesh gets a good response here, it will create a new opportunity for our export sector."

"The black seeds have been collected from different areas of Bangladesh, including Naogaon. The quality of our oil is very good. So, hopefully, it will make a good impression in the Australian markets," he added.

"In future, we have plans to cultivate black seeds in Chattogram to produce oil for export," Omar Faruk further said.

According to Global Market Insights, the demand for black seed oil increased among consumers in the developed world, including Australia, during the Covid-19 pandemic due to its medicinal qualities. In 2020, the global market for this product exceeded $17.5 million which could rise to more than $30 million by 2027.

In North America, the most common use of black seed oil is in the pharmaceutical industry. However, in Europe, its use has increased in cosmetic products. In the Asia Pacific region, it is used mostly as an ingredient in food items.

The seeds of the Nigella sativa plant, which is primarily grown in Southwest Asia and some regions of the Middle East, are used to make black seed oil.

Experts say it has therapeutic qualities and can be used as a successful treatment for a number of conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory infections, etc. 

Top News

Black seed oil / Bangladesh-Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

4h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

3h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

19h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

20h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

20h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court