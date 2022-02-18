Chattogram’s first-ever cattle expo

Trade

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:09 pm

Chattogram’s first-ever cattle expo

100 naturally reared bulls from various agro farms in Chattogram were showcased at the daylong event

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:09 pm

The first-ever Chattogram Cattle Expo took place at the Kazir Dewri Outer Stadium in the port city on Friday, with 32 Chattogram-based agro farms participating.

The Chattogram Cattle Farmers Community and Unitrade Events arranged the day-long expo with 100 naturally reared bulls from various agro farms in Chattogram showcased at the event.

Arman Munna, owner of MS Bismillah Agro at the expo, said it is a totally new practice to join an expo with cows. It creates an opportunity for agro farmers to share experience and establish connections with their potential buyers.

Chattogram Cattle Expo-2022 President, Mohammad Akhter Hossain Jackie, said young and educated entrepreneurs at the expo are sharing their knowledge of bull rearing and how to fatten them using natural foods.

All the entrepreneurs participating in the fair are below 35 years of age, he added.

Chattogram Cattle Expo chief coordinator, Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury Salehin, said, "When we buy cattle from haats, we are unaware of how they were fattened, and if they are disease-free.  There are many entrepreneurs in Chattogram who are fattening cows in a natural way."

"Through the expo, we have brought these issues in front of everyone. Moreover, we want to stop the illegal entry of Indian cows and make Bangladesh self-sufficient in providing nutritious meat."

Zunyedul Haque, a trader who came to the expo, said, "I am very pleased to join this first ever cattle expo in Chattogram. Here we have an opportunity to learn about natural ways of rearing and fattening large-size cattle."

He said, "We need to buy cows for various social organisations including Eid-ul-Azha, marriage ceremonies and mejbans. From now on, we can buy cattle from these agro farms directly."

Alongside various agro farms, several companies like ACI, Renata, Nahar, Chowdhury and Asian selling agro products are participating in the expo.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Housing, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain was chief guest at a programme arranged at the expo venue.

Chattogram (South District) Awami League president Moslem Uddin Ahmed MP, Chattogram City Corporation acting mayor Abdus Sabur Liton, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Director, Professor Rayhan Faruque, Chattogram District Livestock Officer Dr Delwar Hossain, ACI Agro Business President, Fattah Ansari, Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam, Nahar Agro Managing Director and Breeders Association of Bangladesh President, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), and the Asian Group Managing Director MA Salam were also present.

Economy / Top News

Chattogram Cattle Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

8h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

9h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

10h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

9h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

23h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again