Chattogram’s first-ever cattle expo

The first-ever Chattogram Cattle Expo took place at the Kazir Dewri Outer Stadium in the port city on Friday, with 32 Chattogram-based agro farms participating.

The Chattogram Cattle Farmers Community and Unitrade Events arranged the day-long expo with 100 naturally reared bulls from various agro farms in Chattogram showcased at the event.

Arman Munna, owner of MS Bismillah Agro at the expo, said it is a totally new practice to join an expo with cows. It creates an opportunity for agro farmers to share experience and establish connections with their potential buyers.

Chattogram Cattle Expo-2022 President, Mohammad Akhter Hossain Jackie, said young and educated entrepreneurs at the expo are sharing their knowledge of bull rearing and how to fatten them using natural foods.

All the entrepreneurs participating in the fair are below 35 years of age, he added.

Chattogram Cattle Expo chief coordinator, Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury Salehin, said, "When we buy cattle from haats, we are unaware of how they were fattened, and if they are disease-free. There are many entrepreneurs in Chattogram who are fattening cows in a natural way."

"Through the expo, we have brought these issues in front of everyone. Moreover, we want to stop the illegal entry of Indian cows and make Bangladesh self-sufficient in providing nutritious meat."

Zunyedul Haque, a trader who came to the expo, said, "I am very pleased to join this first ever cattle expo in Chattogram. Here we have an opportunity to learn about natural ways of rearing and fattening large-size cattle."

He said, "We need to buy cows for various social organisations including Eid-ul-Azha, marriage ceremonies and mejbans. From now on, we can buy cattle from these agro farms directly."

Alongside various agro farms, several companies like ACI, Renata, Nahar, Chowdhury and Asian selling agro products are participating in the expo.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Housing, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain was chief guest at a programme arranged at the expo venue.

Chattogram (South District) Awami League president Moslem Uddin Ahmed MP, Chattogram City Corporation acting mayor Abdus Sabur Liton, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Director, Professor Rayhan Faruque, Chattogram District Livestock Officer Dr Delwar Hossain, ACI Agro Business President, Fattah Ansari, Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam, Nahar Agro Managing Director and Breeders Association of Bangladesh President, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), and the Asian Group Managing Director MA Salam were also present.