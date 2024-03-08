Chattogram Cattle Expo ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 10:45 pm

Farmers from across the country displayed their cattle at 40 stalls of the expo held at Chattogram Abahani’s playground. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Farmers from across the country displayed their cattle at 40 stalls of the expo held at Chattogram Abahani’s playground. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The two-day 'Chattogram Cattle Expo 2024' ended on Friday, pulling a large crowd. 

Farmers from across the country displayed their cattle at 40 stalls of the expo held at Chattogram Abahani's playground. 

Besides, several livestock solution companies also participated in the third edition of the country's largest livestock show. 

It saw an overwhelming response from the visitors, particularly the youth. 
  
Main attraction was the ramp show, where farmers paraded their award winning oxen to the delight of the audience. 

Many took photographs and selfies with the cattle that snatched attention at the unconventional exposition. 

The delight was somewhat dimmed as some enraged oxen sent a wave of panic among those thronging the show for some time on the opening day on Thursday. 

Nisar Uddin Monju, councillor of Ward 11 of Chattogram City Corporation, Nazrul Islam, district livestock officer, and Rakibur Rahman, managing director of Nahar Agro, among others, joined the inaugural ceremony, chaired by  Borhan Uddin Chowdhury, founder of Chattogram Cattle Farmers' Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazrul Islam underscored the importance of creating intelligent livestock entrepreneurs for the nation's development. 

He highlighted the expo's role in attracting smart, young, and educated individuals to venture into the livestock business, contributing to building a "Smart Bangladesh." 

City councillor Nisar Uddin Monju said the expo can play a significant role in attracting the youth for livestock business. 

Nahar Agro's CEO Rakibur Rahman urged young entrepreneurs to translate their resources and knowledge gained from the event into reality and advance the economy. 

