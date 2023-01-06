Young farmers showcase organically reared bulls at Ctg Cattle Expo

Young farmers showcased their organically reared bulls at the Chattogram Cattle Expo 2023 organised at the Outer Stadium of the port city on Friday with an aim to promote organic livestock farming and agricultural entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs from 38 Chattogram-based farms participated in the event with 100 bulls and shared their experiences of organic cattle rearing with visitors. People from different groups and some school-going students took part in the second edition of the exhibition.

"Usually, people buy cows on different occasions such as Eid-ul-Azha, marriage and other social festivals but they are not aware of cattle-rearing methods. They do not even ask whether their chosen animals are free of diseases," said Rakibur Rahman Tutul, managing director of Nahar Agro.

"Most are fond of meaty animals, yet they are not conscious about the safe fattening system. With the exhibition, we have tried to present the organic ways of cattle farming and the fattening process that some Chattogram-based young entrepreneurs like me follow," he told The Business Standard.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

"We want safe food and safe Bangladesh. We are against imports of cow and meat," he added.

"Participating in the showcase is an exciting experience as it connects us [entrepreneurs] to buyers. Moreover, it is an opportunity to create a network among the entrepreneurs of the sector," added Bismillah Agro Proprietor Arman Munna.

"I think the exhibition helps us promote our business greatly," he added.

Chattogram Cattle Farmers Association President Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury said a group of educated farmers have taken part in the expo. "All the entrepreneurs participating at the event are under 35 years of age."

"They present their acquired knowledge of organic cattle farming and how they fatten bulls using natural foods instead of artificial methods," he told The Business Standard.

Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice-Chancellor ASM Lutful Ahsan, Channel-i Founder Director Shykh Seraj, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Treasurer Mohammad Abdus Salam, ACI Agribusiness President FH Ansarey spoke in different sessions of the day-long programme, arranged by the Chattogram Cattle Farmers Association and Unitrade Events.

Agri-product marketers including ACI and Reneta also took part in the event. Although the expo was free of entree fees last year, a fee of Tk50 per person has been charged this time.

"I have learnt a lot from the expo. In particular, I have got an idea of cattle fattening systems," said Ahmed Kabir, a visitor who came from Reazuddin Bazar of the city.

"The experience will help me buy the best cows from the best farms on my own," he added.