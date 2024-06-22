A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (22 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Dhaka, Delhi agree about shared vision for sustainable future: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (22 June) said Dhaka and New Delhi agreed on a shared vision for digital and green partnership to ensure a sustainable future for both nations. 

Water levels in 59 rivers rise, 48 fall: Report

Water levels at 59 river stations, monitored by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), have marked rise while 48 stations recorded fall.

Israeli strikes kill at least 42 in Gaza, enclave's government media office says

At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said.

India boosts defence ties with Bangladesh as it tries to become a counterweight to China

Bangladesh and India today (22 June) moved to bolster their defence relationship and signed agreements for expanding cooperation in maritime security, ocean economy, space, and telecommunication sectors, as New Delhi tries to present itself as a regional power and a counterweight to China, reports AP.

10-year jail, Rs1 crore fine: India implements its anti-cheating law

The Indian government enacted a new law last night (21 June) to check corruption in conducting exams by issuing a gazette notification.

