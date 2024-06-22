Israeli strikes kill at least 42 in Gaza, enclave's government media office says

One Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people, Ismail Al-Thawabta told Reuters. Another 18 Palestinians were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

A Palestinian stands at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, June 22, 2024. REUTERS/Ayman Al Hassi
At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on Saturday, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said.

The Israeli military released a brief statement saying: "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck two Hamas military infrastructure sites in the area of Gaza City."

It said more details would be released soon.

