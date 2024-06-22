Water levels in 59 rivers rise, 48 fall: Report

Water levels in 59 rivers rise, 48 fall: Report

Among the 110 monitored river stations, two have been registered steady and water levels at seven river stations are flowing above the danger level

BSS
22 June, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 07:58 pm
Flood in Sylhet in 2023. Photo: TBS
Flood in Sylhet in 2023. Photo: TBS

Water levels at 59 river stations, monitored by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), have marked rise while 48 stations recorded fall.

Among the 110 monitored river stations, two have been registered steady and water levels at seven river stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said today.

The Teesta river is flowing at 15cm above danger level at Kaunia station while the Surma at Kanaighat, the Kushiyara at Amalsad, at Sherpur-Sylhet and at Markuli, the Old Surma at Derai and the Someshwari at Kalmakanda are flowing 35cm, 15cm, 18cm, 39cm, 23cm and 34cm are flowing respectively.

The Brahmaputra river is in a falling trend, which may continue in the next 24 hours. On the other hand, the Jamuna River is in rising trend, which may be in steady state in the next 24 hours, the FFWC bulletin added.

The Ganges-Padma rivers are in a rising trend, which may continue in the next 72 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in a falling trend which may continue in the next 72 hours.

Overall improvement of the flood situation in various low-lying areas under districts of the North-eastern part of the country may continue in the next 72 hours.

According to the information from meteorological organisations, low to medium rainfall in next 24 hours and medium to heavy rainfall in the next 48 to 72 hours is expected in the Northern and adjoining upstream parts of the country.

As a result, the water level of Dudhkumar, Teesta and Dharla rivers in those regions may fall in the next 24 hours which may rise in particular time in the next 48 to 72 hours.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9am today.

A total of 166 mm rainfalls were recorded at 121mm at Moheshkhola (Sunamganj) and 72mm at Mohadebpur (Naogaon).

During the past 24 hours, significant rainfalls (mm) were recorded in some states like Assam and Mizoram of India, the bulletin added.

