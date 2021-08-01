Pfizer and Moderna raises prices for its Covid-19 vaccines in EU

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
01 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 05:46 pm

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15) against 15.50 euros previously

The company said that it was interested in working exclusively with the government. Photo: Reuters
The company said that it was interested in working exclusively with the government. Photo: Reuters

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

