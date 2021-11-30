Omicron-specific booster shot possible: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
30 November, 2021, 06:10 pm

"Our message to the world is that India is here for you and we have more than the adequate amount of vaccine doses required for the world. We can very well play our part in being the pharmacy of the world - a tag given to our nation," the SII CEO said

Adar PoonawallaPhotographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Adar PoonawallaPhotographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla in an exclusive interview to NDTV said that Omicron-specific booster shots are possible for the new Covid strain raises alarm across the globe. 

"The tests are on for Omicron, and we should have the results in a couple of weeks," Poonawalla said during the interview

He added that scientists at Oxford are also continuing their research, and based on their findings, a new vaccine can be made which would act as a booster in 6 months time from now.

"Based on the research, we would know about the 3rd and 4th dose for us all," Poonawalla said. 

"Our message to the world is that India is here for you and we have more than the adequate amount of vaccine doses required for the world. We can very well play our part in being the pharmacy of the world - a tag given to our nation," the SII CEO said. 

He also added that the SII is currently producing around 250 million doses of vaccines a month.

