Stocks plunge on Omicron fear

Indices of the country's stock exchanges saw a sharp downfall on Sunday (12 December) on Omicron fear as the country has detected the first case of the new variant of the coronavirus.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 64 points or 0.92% to settle at 6,920. The blue-chip index DS30 also fell 1.06% to 2,604 points.

Out of the total listed share, 242 declined, where 99 advanced and 35 remained unchanged.

The turnover, one of the major indicators, rose 10% to Tk1,148 crore on Sunday at the DSE.

Besides, the port city bourse Chattogram Stock Exchange's key index CASPI also dropped 196 points to close at 20,265.

Despite the downfall at the DSE, low cap company shares witnessed a price hike as the securities regulator asked them to express their plan to maintain paid-up capital of at least Tk30 crore.

Meanwhile, One Bank lead the turnover chart with a value of Tk88 crore at the DSE, which was followed by Beximco Limited and Saif Powertec.

Aramit Limited was the top gainer among all listed firms, while One Bank was the worst.