New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with US partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from early-stage studies.

The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, shows that the companies' treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 identified mutations to date in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.

Last week, another pre-clinical data showed that the drug had worked against key mutations of the Omicron variant. Sotrovimab is designed to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, but Omicron has been found to have an unusually high number of mutations on that protein.

"These pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential for our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, Omicron, plus all other variants of concern defined to date by the WHO," GSK Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron said.

GSK and Vir have been engineering so-called pseudoviruses that feature major coronavirus mutations across all suspicious variants that have emerged so far, and have run lab tests on their vulnerability to sotrovimab treatment.

Top News

GSK / British drugmaker GSK / Vir Biotechnology / omicron / Omicron Covid variant / Covid-19 Omicron Variant / Covid Omicron Variant / Omicron coronavirus variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status