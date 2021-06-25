GAVI board approves $775 million for Covid-19 vaccine delivery - statement

The COVAX facility, run jointly with the World Health Organization, has delivered 90 million doses to 132 countries since February

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The board of the GAVI vaccine alliance has approved $775 million to fund the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to lower-income economies eligible for support over the next two years, it said on Friday.

In a statement after its two-day board meeting it said that its goal of delivering 1.8 billion doses to lower income economies would be reached in the first quarter of 2022.

