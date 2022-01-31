US donates another 10m Pfizer doses to Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:43 pm

Photo: Collected.
The United States has donated an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh amounting to 38 million in total to date. 

Delivered via COVAX, these donations of Pfizer vaccines bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 38.6 million (3.86 crore) doses, with millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months, reads a press release.

To date, the United States has contributed over $121 million in Covid-related development and humanitarian assistance.

"With the latest spike in Covid-19 infections, the United States is redoubling our efforts to help Bangladesh turn the tide against this surge.  These doses will help expand vaccinations for students and those who are awaiting their first doses, while enabling vulnerable people to receive boosters to protect themselves against the growing presence of the Omicron variant," said US Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.

This delivery of Pfizer vaccines is part of the United States' commitment to lead the global Covid-19 response by donating a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world through 2022. 

The United States has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on the proper management and administration of vaccines.

