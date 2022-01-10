In-person classes to continue at universities: Dipu Moni

As most of the university students and teachers are vaccinated, so closing down in-person classes at universities will not be logical, Education Minister Dipu Moni said today.

"Over 95% of students of public and private universities are vaccinated," the minister said during a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Amid the growing concern over rising Covid-19 infections in the country, Dipu Moni today announced that the schools and colleges are not going to be closed for now, rather the vaccination drive will be strengthened.

"A large portion of the students have been vaccinated already. We hope to give all the students at least the first dose by this month," the minister said, adding, "Educational institutions will carry on in-person classes."