Chinese vaccine gets go-ahead for trials in Bangladesh   

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 08:57 pm

Related News

Chinese vaccine gets go-ahead for trials in Bangladesh   

Another Chinese vaccine candidate awaits Bangladesh Medical Research Council approval

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 08:57 pm
Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: Xinhua

Bangladesh has approved phase III trials of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS).

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) will conduct the trial, Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) Chairman, Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali, told The Business Standard Wednesday.

Approving the trials, the BMRC in a letter told icddr,b, "You have been approved to conduct the trial in accordance with the policy decision of the National Research Ethics Committee. Henceforth, the committee will be informed in more details."

The BMRC asked the icddr,b to inform them as to when and where the trails will take place so that the ethics committee can monitor it.

In August 2020, the Chinese vaccine developer contacted the icddr,b, and signed a clinical trial agreement.

In December last year, the icddr,b filed an application with the medical research council on behalf of the vaccine candidate and submitted a trial protocol.    

The vaccine candidate – SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine, Inactivated (Vero Cell) – is one of seven vaccines approved for use in China.

According to www.covid-19vaccinetracker.org, the phase I trial of this vaccine began in May 2020, and its results were released in October 2020. The phase II trial for it began in June 2020, while the IMBCAMS started phase III trials late January this year in Malaysia.

This vaccine trial candidate is an inactivated (vero cell) type of vaccine like polio and influenza. Such vaccines consist of viruses grown in culture and then killed as a means to reduce virulence, that is, the ability to infect and cause harm.

The dead virus prepares the body to initiate a defence mechanism if and when an individual contracts the germ in future.

One of the benefits of vero cell type vaccines is that they can be administered to people with weakened immune systems.

There is yet another Chinese vaccine candidate awaiting BMRC approval. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid-19 pandemic / Chinese vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

34m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder