17 more deaths reported at RMCH Covid unit

Seventeen more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Eight of the deceased were coronavirus positive while nine others died with Covid symptoms.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Friday 6am and Saturday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, nine hailed from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj, and two each from Naogaon and Natore.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 431 against 357 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 52 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 34.49% in Rajshahi and it was 19.72% in Chapainawabganj.