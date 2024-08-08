Doctors, nurses at RMCH absent since ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Doctors, nurses and staff of the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) have been absent since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government, according to officials.

Besides, a considerable number of minority doctors have also been absent.

Officials said the exact number of absent staff remains unknown due to the health department's website being down.

However, Dr Shankar K Biswas, in-charge of the hospital's emergency department, told The Business Standard that the hospital is still able to provide adequate care.

"The number of patients visiting the hospital has decreased by half compared to regular times. The hospital, which usually accommodates between 1,200 and 1,400 patients daily, has seen only 703 admissions in the past 24 hours.

"The recent induction of new intern doctors has helped alleviate the pressure," he added.

He further said other hospital services, including laboratory, pathology, and other departments, are operating as usual.