Worker dies from electrocution in Uttara

A 30-year-old worker died from electrocution while installing a billboard at Azampur in Uttara in the capital on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Sutradhar, son of Ramkrishna of Mirzapur upazila in Tangail district. He used to live in Badda.

Quoting witnesses, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Hridoy along with others went to the Hossain Market area in Azampur to install a billboard of a private company.

Hridoy along with another one was trying to go to the upper portion of a building through a ladder.

At 12pm, both of them got unconscious after being electrocuted by live electric wire as the ladder suddenly fell over it adjacent to the building, leaving them injured.

Later, they were taken to Uttara Bangladesh Medical Hospital from where Hridoy was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Another one was given first aid.

