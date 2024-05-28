Cyclone Remal: 3 die from electrocution in Dhaka

Bangladesh

Three people, including two women, were electrocuted in separate incidents in the capital amid heavy rain and wind due to Cyclone Remal.

Among them, two died in the Khilgaon police station area, while one died in Jatrabari.

The incidents occurred last night (27 May), and the deceased were identified as Maryam, 45, Md Rakib, 25, and Liza Akhtar, 15, said Md Bacchu, inspector in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police outpost.

"After they got electrocuted in separate incidents, they were rescued and brought to the emergency department of DMCH at different times. The doctors on duty declared them dead," he said.

He said relevant police stations were informed about the incidents.

Liza Akhtar was electrocuted when she touched the tin wall next to her house in the capital's Jatrabari and fell unconscious.

When she was taken to the emergency department of DMCH at 10:30pm, the doctor on duty declared her dead.

Maryam Begum fell unconscious on the same night when she touched an electric pole while passing through Ice Cream Goli in Khilgaon's Sipahibagh area, which was submerged due to the rain.

Later, a young man from that area, Nahid, rescued her with the help of other people and took her to the hospital, where the doctors on duty declared her dead.

Nahid confirmed the incident and said her family was informed.

Rakib, an autorickshaw driver, fell unconscious when he got electrocuted while charging the vehicle in a garage in Khilgaon's Taltala area.

He was later rescued and taken to DMCH around 11:30pm where the doctor declared him dead, confirmed the rescuer Nazmul.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

