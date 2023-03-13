Will never bow down to foreign pressure: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she will never bow down to any foreign pressure as the people are her strength, reiterating her stance on holding the next general election in a free and fair manner.

"You have to keep one thing in mind that there is no such pressure that can affect Sheikh Hasina," she said in reply to the question whether she is feeling any foreign pressure over the next general election in the context that BNP has been lobbying foreigners and publication of an advertisement with the statement of 40 global personalities regarding Dr Yunus.

While briefing the media about her recent official visits to Qatar, the prime minister said she is never bothered by any pressure.

"My power is only my people. Nothing will happen to us no matter what. We will do whatever is required for the welfare of the people," she added.

In this context, she said her government constructed the Padma Bridge with its own finance, confronting all hurdles, adding, "I have endured that pressure."

The premier said they received numerous phone calls from ambassadors to foreign ministers and from different countries regarding holding the post of a bank's managing director even though Bangladesh's existing laws do not permit someone to stay in the position after 60 years of age.

She questioned, "Why does someone want to stay as managing violating the country's law and what is the benefit?"

"There might be one benefit of staying as MD and that is acquiring and laundering a lot of money," she said.

About publishing an advertisement in the Washington Post in favour of Dr Yunus, Sheikh Hasina questioned why an advertisement was published in a foreign newspaper in favour of a person who is famous as well as a Nobel laureate.

The prime minister said she could not do anything as the head of the government as there are laws and courts to deal with labour rights and tax evasion.

"If anyone breaches the law, the court will look into the matter. What can I do as the head of the government?" she said.

She expressed her doubt about the motive of the advertisement published before the next general election.

Earlier on March 8, the premier returned home from Doha, the capital of Qatar, after attending the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).